Northern Railway launches 2-day safety audit in Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: For safety and security of rail passengers, a two-day Inter-Divisional Safety Audit is being conducted in Jammu Division of Northern Railway from today.

This important audit is being led by the Principal Chief Safety Commissioner/NER, Neeraj Gupta. Senior officers in Senior Administrative Grade from five key departments of Railways - Traffic, Signal, Electrical, Engineering and Mechanical - are part of this special team.

Advertisement

During the inspection, administrative officers of Jammu Division are also accompanying the audit team.

The main objective of this audit is to conduct an in-depth evaluation of all safety procedures, equipment and standards related to rail operations at the ground level, identify potential deficiencies and ensure necessary corrective steps are taken to remove them, so that the Railways' commitment to "Zero Accident" can be realized.

During the audit, the team is carrying out a detailed inspection of Jammu Railway Station premises and the adjoining station yard. During this, the condition of platforms, Foot Over Bridges constructed for passenger movement, waiting halls, toilets and other passenger amenities, along with the signalling and telecommunication system, track fittings, and the functioning of points and crossings is being examined minutely.

In the same sequence, the audit team will also visit the Running Lobby, where it will establish direct dialogue with Loco Pilots and Guards to review their working conditions, rest facilities, compliance with safety protocols and preparedness to deal with emergency situations. Thereafter, the audit team will inspect various yards of Jammu Division, which will include a detailed observation of loading-unloading of goods trains, shunting of wagons, lighting arrangements in the yard, availability of fire safety equipment and safety rules followed by staff.

Subsequently, the team will also conduct a structural safety audit of various important railway bridges falling under Jammu Division, in which the strength of bridges, track fittings and maintenance standards will be examined minutely.

Regarding this audit inspection being held in Jammu Division, Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar said that the technical suggestions and recommendations given by the audit team after inspection will be implemented by the Division administration on top priority, so that rail operations can be made even safer, smoother and more reliable in future.