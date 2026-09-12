Northern Command worked for peace, security in J&K: Lt Gen Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma today said formations of the Northern Command had, for over three decades, worked to maintain a stable security environment in Jammu and Kashmir while remaining connected with the people and working to build trust and create opportunities for the growth of youth.

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Addressing students at Army Goodwill School in Pahalgam, Lt Gen Sharma said the Army had reviewed its nation-building efforts about a year ago and aligned its initiatives with the needs of the future generation.

"Our singular priority today is to provide children access to high quality, technologically oriented, NAP aligned education, particularly for our girls," he said.

He said the initiative was aimed at shaping the future of children and helping them follow the right path to achieve "glory for our nation".

The Northern Army Chief was speaking at an event marking 10 years of partnership between the Army Goodwill Schools and the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

Complimenting the principal, teachers and administrative staff of Army Goodwill School, Pahalgam, for organising the programme, Lt Gen Sharma said the experiences shared by alumni were "really overwhelming".

He also announced a "GOC-in-C" commendation card" for the principal of the school in recognition of the efforts of the institution. Click here to watch video

Recalling his own childhood, the Army Commander said he came from a small place in Uttar Pradesh near the Nepal border where there were no proper schools when he was growing up.

"There were pathshalas. And in those pathshalas, the students used to go with their takthi and bupta," he said, explaining that takthi was a wooden slate and bupta an inkpot.

He said the opening of his first school, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, was a significant moment for his family and described it as a privilege to celebrate the decade-long partnership with the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

He said the partnership had transformed education parameters and helped upgrade infrastructure in the Army Goodwill Schools, calling it an indicator of "sincerity and commitment towards the people of J&K".

Lt Gen Sharma also highlighted achievements of students from the Army Goodwill Schools, saying they had interned with ISRO at Dehradun and submitted more than 1,000 projects at INNOFEST 2025.

He said AGS Wuzur secured third position and AGS Udhampur sixth position nationally at the Young Scientist India 2025, while students were participating in programmes including ISRO YUVIKA, Young Creators League, Spell, Math and Science Wizards and sporting competitions.

AGS Bandipora and AGS Wuzur also won the ARISE School Excellence Award, he said, adding that AGS Huzoor had most recently secured a place among the global top 10 schools in the innovation category.

The Army commander appreciated the Bharti Airtel Foundation team for its partnership over the past decade, saying it had been marked by "professionalism, passion and genuine commitment to inclusive education at the grassroots level".

"Together, Northern Command deeply values this partnership. And as we look into the future, I am confident that together we can fulfill the dreams of our children in J&K," he said.

Addressing teachers, the Commander thanked them for connecting with students at a personal level and for their positive influence on the curriculum and at the ground level.