Northern Command chief visits Kargil, Batalik sectors to review preparedness

Commends troops for high morale

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Northern Command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited forward areas to review operational preparedness of troops deployed in strategically important Kargil and Batalik sectors in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

He reviewed various operational, logistical and administrative aspects of the formation and its deployed units, with particular emphasis on maintaining a high state of combat readiness in the challenging high-altitude environment.

Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the preparedness of troops and other key aspects essential for sustaining operational effectiveness. The review provided an opportunity to assess the readiness of formations and units operating under demanding field conditions.

Interacting with officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks, the Army Commander commended the troops for their exemplary professionalism, high morale, discipline and unwavering dedication to duty. He appreciated their resilience and commitment while serving in some of the most challenging operational environments.

Emphasising the evolving nature of modern warfare, Lt Gen Sharma stressed the need for continuous refinement of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) and the effective integration of emerging technologies to enhance operational capabilities.

Though there has been no unusual movement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh, Army has been maintaining high alert amid reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple locations along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

As reported, the Indian Army is enhancing the operational readiness of its mechanised forces through rigorous ground training in the challenging high-altitude terrain of Ladakh, focusing on acclimatisation, crew proficiency, equipment management and coordination, official said.

The Indian Army has conducted ground training to enhance the operational readiness of its mechanised forces in Ladakh's challenging high-altitude terrain, the officials said.

The training battlefield movements, field formations of battle equipments, tank formations, surveillance setups and waterways exercise.

The Army's endeavour underscores its emphasis on combat readiness, technological adaptation and operational excellence to enable mechanised forces to operate effectively in some of the most challenging terrains, they said.