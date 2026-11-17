*Lauds contribution towards impartial journalism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Northern Command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma today honoured two senior journalists including Sanjeev Pargal, Jammu Bureau chief Daily Excelsior on National Press Day for their impartial, brave and bold reporting and keeping national interest always in mind.

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The citations to Pargal and Bunty Mahajan, Editor JK Post, were presented at Nagrota by a senior Army officer on behalf of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Pratik Sharma.

The honours were bestowed upon the two senior journalists on National Press Day which was observed today across the country.

The National Press Day is observed every year on November 16 as it was on this day in 1966 that Press Council of India started functioning in the independent India.

In citation presented to Pargal, the Northern Army Commander lauded his commitment towards journalism, and impartial, brave and bold reporting besides dedication towards the national interests saying this was worth praising. He lauded contribution of Pargal for taking to the people the issues of country's security; bravery, commitment and sacrifices of the soldiers besides building coordination and confidence between Army and general public.

"Pargal's fair, farsightedness and positive writings not only awakened the masses but also gave new direction to the nation building and country's unity,'' the citation read.

The Army Commander also highlighted contributions of Bunty Mahajan, Editor JK Post towards journalism in the citation given to him.

It may be mentioned here that Pargal is the recipient of State Award, National Gaurav Award, Best Legislature Coverage Award, Chhibber Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism, People's Choice Award and National Peace and Harmony Award among others.