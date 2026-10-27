Northern Army Commander Visits Medtech Conclave In Jammu; Briefed On Modern Healthcare

Jammu, Oct 27: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited the MedTech conclave organised at a military hospital in Jammu and was briefed on next-generation military healthcare and technology-driven patient care.

The conclave, organised under the aegis of White Knight Corps from October 25 to 26, brought together medical professionals and technology stakeholders from across the country to explore advancements in military healthcare, patient safety in combat zones and medical innovation, officials said.

During the conclave, the army commander visited stalls of various health care companies on modern health care equipment, they said.

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The event featured live demonstrations, technical seminars and panel discussions on next-generation military healthcare and technology-driven patient care, they said.

The initiative provided an opportunity for industry representatives to showcase their products and align technological innovations with the operational requirements of the field Army, they said.

The participation of industry stakeholders highlighted the collaboration between the Indian Army and the industry ecosystem to develop indigenous solutions to address combat healthcare requirements.