Northern Army Commander Visits LoC Areas In J&K’s Akhnoor, Celebrates Diwali With Troops

JAMMU, Nov 13: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated Diwali with troops during his visit to Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

The Army commander interacted with veterans, personnel of IAF, central paramilitary forces and achievers on Sunday and felicitated them for their exceptional work and devotion to duty.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited forward areas in Akhnoor and celebrated Diwali with troops”, Northern Army Command said on X on Monday.