Northern Army Commander Reviews Troops' Readiness In Ladakh

Leh, Sep 5: Indian Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma has reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the challenging high-altitude areas of Ladakh.

Lt Gen Sharma visited the forward areas of the Union Territory on Friday and interacted with the troops and officers on the ground, the northern command said on X.

"...the Army Commander lauded all ranks for their exemplary professionalism, high morale, unwavering vigilance and steadfast commitment to duty in the challenging weather and terrain," the post read.

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Lt Gen Sharma underscored the importance of discipline, fitness and regular training combined with innovation, synergy and tech-capability enhancement to remain mission-ready across domains and achieve excellence in all spheres, it added.