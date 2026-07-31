Northern Army Commander Reviews Training, Welfare Measures At Madras Regimental Centre

Jammu, Jul 31: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Friday visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, where he reviewed training, infrastructure and welfare measures, and lauded the high standards maintained by the premier infantry training establishment.

During his maiden visit to the centre as the Colonel of the Madras Regiment, Lt Gen Sharma paid homage to the regiment's fallen soldiers at the war memorial.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander and Colonel of the Madras Regiment, on his maiden visit to the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, paid homage to the Regiment's bravehearts at the war memorial", Northern Command headquarters said on X.

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He also interacted with officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Other Ranks (ORs) and Agniveers, and reviewed training and administrative infrastructure projects besides welfare initiatives for veterans and Veer Naaris.

The Army Commander commended all ranks for maintaining excellent professional standards and reaffirmed the Madras Regiment's commitment to operational excellence, professional competence and selfless service to the nation. (AGENCIES)