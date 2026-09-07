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Home / Latest News / Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation, Operational Preparedness Of Troops In South Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation, Operational Preparedness Of Troops In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sep 6: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops in south Kashmir. "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited hinterland units in South #Kashmir to review...

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Daily Excelsior
07:11 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sep 6: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops in south Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited hinterland units in South #Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation and access operational preparedness of deployed troops," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said the Army commander underscored the importance of sustained alertness and synergy with all stakeholders to remain prepared for all challenges.

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