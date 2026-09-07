Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation, Operational Preparedness Of Troops In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sep 6: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops in south Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited hinterland units in South #Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation and access operational preparedness of deployed troops," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said the Army commander underscored the importance of sustained alertness and synergy with all stakeholders to remain prepared for all challenges.