Northern Army Commander reviews security preparedness in South Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma today reviewed the security situation, operational preparedness and technological capabilities of formations and troops deployed in South Kashmir.

During his visit, senior commanders briefed him about the prevailing security environment, emerging challenges, operational dynamics and measures being taken to strengthen the security grid in the region.

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Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the preparedness of formations and units and assessed the effectiveness of existing operational mechanisms.

He appreciated the professionalism, commitment and sustained efforts of the troops in maintaining a high level of operational readiness under challenging conditions.

A major focus of the review was the integration of modern technology into security and operational frameworks.

Discussions were held on strengthening surveillance, intelligence gathering, information sharing and real-time situational awareness through effective use of available technological resources.

The Army Commander stressed the need for continuous adaptation and innovation in view of the evolving security environment.

He called upon commanders and troops to remain technologically aware and operationally agile to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges.

Lt Gen Sharma also emphasised seamless coordination and greater synergy among all stakeholders involved in maintaining peace and security in the region.

He asked commanders to adopt a proactive approach, closely monitor developments and ensure that operational mechanisms remain responsive to changing situations.

During his interaction with troops, the Army Commander commended them for their professionalism, high morale and commitment to duty.

He appreciated their contribution towards maintaining peace and security in the region and acknowledged their dedication while operating under demanding conditions.

He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant, resilient and mission-ready, while continuously upgrading their professional skills and keeping pace with emerging technologies.