Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 18: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sinha on Thursday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the southern route of the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir valley.

The annual pilgrimage begins on July 3.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited #Pahalgam and #Chandanwari to review the security situation and assess operational preparedness along the Southern Route ahead of the commencement of #ShriAmarnathJiYatra2026," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

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It said the Army is committed to ensuring safe pilgrimage for all devotees through seamless coordination with all stakeholders, vigilant security measures and comprehensive preparedness.

The 40-day yatra will begin on July 3 from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.