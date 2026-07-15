JAMMU, July 15: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of troops, officials said.

During the visit, Sharma held detailed deliberations with commanders on the ground, focusing on the current security environment and measures being undertaken to strengthen vigilance and operational readiness in the area.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Basantgarh to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational preparedness", Northern Command headquarters took to X.