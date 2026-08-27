Northern Army Commander Reviews Security In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Thursday reviewed security scenario and operational preparedness of the troops in south Kashmir, and directed them to remain proactive and mission-ready to sustain operational dominance.

During his interaction with the troops, the Army commander admired them for their professionalism and indomitable spirit.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited South #Kashmir to review the security environment and operational preparedness of deployed troops. He was briefed on evolving security dynamics, operational challenges and measures undertaken to strengthen the security grid," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.