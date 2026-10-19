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Northern Army Commander Reviews Security In North Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Monday visited forward areas in north Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the units deployed there. "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, on his visit to North #Kashmir, reviewed...

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Daily Excelsior
09:38 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Monday visited forward areas in north Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the units deployed there.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, on his visit to North #Kashmir, reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed in forward areas," the Army's Northern Command posted on X.

The Army Commander lauded the troops for their professionalism and operational acumen, it said.

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