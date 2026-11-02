Jammu, Nov 2: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Tejinder Singh, visited Reasi district on Monday to review the prevailing security situation and assess operational preparedness in the hinterland.

The Army Commander, along with senior officers from intelligence and other security agencies, was briefed about ongoing counter-terrorism operations and measures aimed at further strengthening the security grid.

The visit focused on enhancing coordination among various security agencies, strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms and ensuring better synergy among stakeholders to effectively tackle security challenges.

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The Army, in a post on X, said Lt Gen Sharma commended the troops for their unwavering commitment, high operational preparedness and exemplary professionalism while operating under challenging conditions.

IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh and other senior officers accompanied the Army Commander during the visit.(KNC)