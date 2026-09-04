North Zone Muay Thai C’ship poster launched

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The official poster of the North Zone Muay Thai Championship 2026 was launched by Neha Jalali, Director, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Jammu. The championship is scheduled to be held on October 24 and 25 at the University of Jammu.

Organized by the Muay Thai Association of Jammu & Kashmir (MAJK) and approved by the United Muay Thai Association of India (UMAI), the event is expected to attract athletes and teams from various North Indian states.

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Chief Patron Sahil Aggarwal and MAJK President Amit Singh were present on the occasion. The organizers thanked Jalali for her support and encouragement towards promoting Muay Thai and sports in Jammu & Kashmir.