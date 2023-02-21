North Regional Youth Festival inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 21: North Regional Youth Festival, organized by Central Sanskrit University Shri Ranbir Campus Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra, was inaugurated at Spiritual Growth Center, here today.

Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Director of Shri Ranbir Campus said that the motive behind the ‘Yuva Mahotsav’ is to showcase the best of the youth of Sanskrit and will provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talents. The Mahotsav is a platform for educational, cultural and literary activities of the students, he added.

“The Vice Chancellor of the University has decided to initiate it at regional level from this year to enhance the talent of the students,” Prof. Jha said.

Dr. Yogendra Dixit, the nodal officer of the youth festival said that during the event, translation competition, Sanskrit dialogue writing computer Sanskrit and educational short film competition were organized during the event.

The sports competitions including Volleyball, Badminton, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho were also held along with solo and group song and group dance competitions, while Rangoli and final matches of Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho and athletic competitions will be played on the last day of the youth festival.

“The closing will be held tomorrow at 2 pm, wherein the chief guest is the Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Prof RK Sinha, while guests of honor are DIG Shakti Pathak and Prasad Mahankar Saraswat of Krida Bharti, besides Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg will be designated guest,” said Dixit.

The program will be presided over by Prof. Srinivasan Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University.