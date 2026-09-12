North Korea fires several ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, Sept 12: North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 250 kilometres before coming down in the sea, reported the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military.

The latest launch came after the United States, South Korea, and Japan wrapped up their trilateral military exercise in international waters.

North Korea has long denounced joint military drills between Seoul and Washington as a rehearsal for invasion and responded with its own weapons tests in a show of protest.

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North Korea last fired a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on August 20.

The United States Pacific Command said it was aware of the missile launch by North Korea, and expressed belief that it did not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies.

"We are aware of the recent missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," the command wrote on X.

The United States remains committed to the defence of its territory and regional allies, it added. (UNI)