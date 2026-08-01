KATHUA, Aug 1 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly emerging as a major biotechnology and innovation destination, with the operationalisation of the Industrial Biotech Park at Ghatti, Kathua set to provide a major boost to StartUps , entrepreneurship and research in the region.

Addressing a function at Kathua, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the StartUp revolution has now begun in Jammu and Kashmir, with the startups nurtured under the Aroma Mission becoming successful entrepreneurial models and household names across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the government's focus is on creating an enabling ecosystem where innovation leads to employment generation, economic growth and sustainable development.

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The Minister praised Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to position India as a global leader in science, technology and biotechnology through flagship initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which encourage innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The Union Minister said the Industrial Biotech Park will serve as a hub for incubation of innovative ideas and provide world-class facilities to agri-entrepreneurs, startups, progressive farmers, scientists, researchers, and students from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh as well as neighbouring states including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the importance of the facility, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Biotech Park will promote research on medicinal and aromatic plants of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while encouraging green-category industries and environmentally sustainable enterprises. The Minister noted that the park, established as North India's first Industrial Biotech Park, is equipped with advanced facilities including herbal extraction, fermentation, analytical laboratories, distillation units, micro-propagation and plant tissue culture laboratories. Besides technology incubation, it also offers training and skill development programmes to build a skilled biotechnology workforce.

The Minister also highlighted that the Biotech Park already houses a BIRAC BioNEST Incubator, which is currently supporting 15 startups, while CSIR-IIIM is conducting job-oriented skill development programmes to prepare young entrepreneurs and professionals for the biotechnology sector.

On the occasion, the Jammu & Kashmir Science, Technology & Innovation Council (JKST&IC) and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the operationalisation of the Industrial Biotech Park at Ghatti, Kathua. The Industrial Biotechnology Parks Society and JKST&IC will provide financial support of Rs. 15 crore over a period of three years to CSIR-IIIM for execution of the project.

Under the agreement, CSIR-IIIM Jammu will function as the Project Management Unit (PMU) and provide scientific, technical, operational, administrative and governance support for the operation and management of the facility. The institute will oversee planning, execution and monitoring of activities, manage scientific infrastructure, support innovation and incubation programmes, organise training and capacity-building initiatives.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the partnership is expected to significantly strengthen biotechnology research and innovation in Jammu and Kashmir, promote technology transfer, create new opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs, and position the Industrial Biotech Park at Ghatti, Kathua as a leading centre for biotechnology-led industrial and scientific development in the Union Territory.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, apprised the Union Minister about the various milestones in the setting up of the Industrial Biotech Park and the future plan to meet the objectives of this high-end facility. He said that the MoU being signed represents a significant milestone in strengthening biotechnology innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The Director expressed his gratitude to Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh continuous mentorship and support in setting up the Industrial Biotech Park to strengthen the scientific institutions and creating new opportunities for biotechnology-based growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was attended by MLA, Rajiv Jasrotia; Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Babila Rakwal (JKAS); Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma (JKAS); Principal, Government Medical College, Kathua, Dr. Surinder Kumar Atri; District President Updesh Andotra; Raghunandan Singh, Prem Nath Dogra and Rabinder Sharma along with the senior officers from CSIR-IIIM, JKST&IC, government departments, scientists, researchers, members of civil society, entrepreneurs and students.