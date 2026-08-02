CSIR-IIIM, J&K ST&IC sign MoU

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 1: Maintaining that the Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) at Ghatti in Kathua district would emerge as a major hub for biotechnology-driven innovation, startup incubation, research, entrepreneurship and industrial development, Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Ministries, Dr Jitendra Singh today said it (IBP) will create new opportunities for youth, scientists, farmers and industry in the Union Territory and across North India.

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Addressing a gathering during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu and the Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) here, today for the operationalisation and management of the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, Dr Jitendra Singh described the project as another milestone in Kathua's development journey and a transformative initiative., The Union Minister who took keen interest in establishment of Bio Tech Park at Kathua soon after Narendra Modi Government came to power at Centre in 2014 said J&K possesses immense strengths in biodiversity, medicinal and aromatic plants, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture and other bio-resources, which can be transformed into high-value products through scientific research, biotechnology and innovation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Kathua's Industrial Bio-tech Park which is first of its kind in North India would provide a common platform where scientists, researchers, startups, entrepreneurs, industries and farmers can collaborate under one roof.

He said the Industrial Biotechnology Parks Society and JKST&IC will provide financial support of Rs. 15 crore over a period of three years to CSIR-IIIM for execution of the project.

Under the agreement, CSIR-IIIM Jammu will function as the Project Management Unit (PMU) and provide scientific, technical, operational, administrative and governance support for the operation and management of the facility.

Highlighting the transformation of India's innovation ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Singh reiterated the vision of the Government to is that Indian youth should become job creators rather than job seekers.

He referred to flagship initiatives such as Startup India and said India has witnessed an unprecedented startup revolution since 2014, with the number of recognised startups growing from only a few hundred to more than two lakh, reflecting a fundamental shift in the aspirations and entrepreneurial mindset of India's youth.

Recalling the success of the CSIR Aroma Mission and the Purple Revolution, Dr Jitendra Singh said Lavender cultivation has transformed the lives of farmers in J&K by converting traditional agriculture into profitable entrepreneurship.

He noted that the success of Lavender has demonstrated how scientific interventions, value addition and market linkages can generate employment, enhance farmers' incomes and establish sustainable bio-based enterprises.

He said similar opportunities exist in medicinal plants, aromatic crops, floriculture and other biotechnology-based sectors.

The Minister said the IBP should become a centre where innovative ideas are converted into successful enterprises. "It will promote biotechnology startups, agri-entrepreneurship, technology incubation and commercialization while encouraging young innovators and researchers to develop solutions that directly address societal needs."

Explaining the key ingredients of a successful innovation ecosystem, Dr Jitendra Singh said sustainable innovation rests on four essential pillars-ideas from the young, experience from the elders, support from the Government and investment from industry.

He said meaningful innovation can flourish only when these four components work together in harmony.

Describing the MoU as much more than a formal agreement, Dr Jitendra Singh said it represents the Government's commitment to an integrated and collaborative approach where scientific institutions, academia, industry and Government departments work together rather than in isolation.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, apprised the Union Minister about the various milestones in the setting up of the Industrial Biotech Park and the future plan to meet the objectives of this high-end facility.

The event was attended by MLA, Rajiv Jasrotia; Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Babila Rakwal; Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma (JKAS); Principal, Government Medical College, Kathua, Dr. Surinder Kumar Atri; district president BJP, Updesh Andotra; Raghunandan Singh, Prem Nath Dogra and Rabinder Sharma along with the senior officers from CSIR-IIIM, JKST&IC, Government departments, scientists, researchers, members of civil society, entrepreneurs and students.