Nonprofit Organisation HemAth Gets UN Accreditation For Empowering Displaced Kashmiri Women

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 11: The UN has granted accreditation to a US-based non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering displaced and underserved Kashmiri women, a status that will enable it to engage actively with the world organisation and provide a global platform to advocate for "women whose voices are often unheard."

HemAth Inc has been granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which is one of the six principal organs of the UN and is focussed on advancing economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

Founder and President of HemAth INC Dr Shakun Malik told PTI that the "distinguished recognition" by UN ECOSOC marks a significant milestone in HemAth's journey from a grassroots initiative serving displaced Kashmiri women to an internationally recognised civil society organisation contributing to global dialogue on women's empowerment, sustainable development and social inclusion.

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"Receiving Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC is a tremendous honour that recognises the strength of community-led solutions and gives us a global platform to advocate for women whose voices are often unheard," US-based Malik, who is also an eminent oncologist and humanitarian, said.

Last month, ECOSOC adopted the recommendation of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to grant HemAth special consultative status.

According to the UN, consultative status for an organisation enables it to engage in several ways with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, the Human Rights Council and, under specific conditions, some meetings of the General Assembly and other intergovernmental bodies, as well as with the United Nations Secretariat.

Through the status, HemAth will be able to engage more directly with the UN by participating in relevant meetings and conferences, submitting written statements, making oral presentations where appropriate, organising side events, and collaborating with Member States, UN entities, and other civil society organisations on issues aligned with its mission.

HemAth, named after the Kashmiri word for 'strength', was established to support displaced Kashmiri women by preserving their rich cultural heritage while creating pathways for their economic independence.

Through mentorship, skills training, entrepreneurship, education, and wellness initiatives, HemAth seeks to restore dignity, opportunity, and hope to women whose lives have been disrupted by displacement and adversity.

A member of the Kashmiri Pandit community, Malik said founding HemAth has been a "deeply personal journey" inspired by the resilience of women who have endured displacement and hardship and yet continue to preserve their heritage while striving for a better future.

The Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC provides HemAth with new opportunities to contribute its expertise to international discussions on issues affecting women and marginalised communities.

Malik said the organisation intends to engage actively with the United Nations by sharing evidence-based community experiences, participating in policy discussions, collaborating with international partners, and promoting innovative approaches that empower women and strengthen communities.

HemAth also looks forward to establishing partnerships with governments, UN agencies, academic institutions, philanthropic organisations, and global civil society to expand programs that advance gender equality, education, entrepreneurship, and inclusive development.

"This recognition is not simply about HemAth," Malik said.

"It represents the resilience of every woman who refused to let displacement define her future. Their courage and determination inspire our work every day. We are honoured to help bring their experiences, ideas, and aspirations into international conversations that shape a more equitable world," she said.

HemAth focuses particularly on women from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, many of whom continue to face economic hardships, interrupted education and limited employment opportunities decades after displacement, Malik said, as she underscored that investing in women creates lasting change-not only for individuals but also for families, communities, and future generations.

The organisation has developed an integrated model of empowerment that addresses the social, economic, educational, and emotional dimensions of women's development.

Through initiatives taken by HemAth, women gain practical skills, increased confidence, financial independence, and leadership opportunities while strengthening their communities and preserving their cultural identity, Malik said.

HemAth's work also directly supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by integrating economic opportunity with education, wellness, leadership, and cultural preservation.

Malik said as HemAth enters this new phase of international engagement, the organisation remains committed to expanding educational opportunities, strengthening economic resilience, preserving cultural heritage, and building leadership among women and girls.

By combining grassroots action with global advocacy, HemAth seeks to demonstrate how local innovation can contribute to international development goals and create lasting, measurable impact, she said.

With the ECOSOC Special Consultative Status, HemAth is well positioned to serve as a "bridge" between local communities and global institutions-ensuring that the lived experiences of displaced and underserved women help inform policies and partnerships that leave no one behind, Malik said. (Agencies)