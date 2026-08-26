Non-payment of rent: JMC seals 46 shops, de-seals 10 on clearing dues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Acting tough towards non-payment of rent, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today sealed 46 shops at vegetable market in Indira Chowk but de-sealed 10 of these by the evening after their allottees cleared some dues.

JMC sources informed that the allottees have not paid any rents for the last more than four years for the shops allotted to them.

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They said that JMC pasted notices and put locks along with seals on the shops after the allottees failed to clear outstanding dues despite repeated notices wherein the final notice was served in April-May 2026.

Few hours after the sealing operation, the affected shopkeepers visited the office of Deputy Commissioner (North), JMC, Sanjay Badyal and assured to clear all the outstanding dues soon. Click here to watch video

They also said that they will pay the rents regularly for the allotted shops.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner (North), JMC, Sanjay Badyal informed that the delegation of the shopkeepers gave written assurance for clearing their outstanding dues but only 10 shopkeepers cleared some dues and their shops were de-sealed.

"Other shops will also be de-sealed after the allottees will clear their pending dues," he maintained adding that the sealing was done on the directions of the JMC Commissioner as the 46 allottees of the open spaces at Indira Chowk were not paying rent for more than four years despite repeated notices.