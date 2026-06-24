Non Bailable Warrant re-issued against actor Prakash Raj

BENGALURU, Jun 23: A city court has re-issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj in connection with his name allegedly figuring in four different electoral rolls in three states, including Karnataka.

The NBW was re-issued on June 12 based on a petition by a city based advocate K Dilip Kumar.

According to the court proceedings, this was the third issuance of the NBW against the actor. It had issued a summons on February 17, 2026, through the Commissioner of Police. However, the actor was not found at the address mentioned in the petition.

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While issuing the first NBW on March 17, the court said, "It is reported that accused has vacated the house. Accused called out absent. Issue NBW to accused."

The matter was posted on April 17, and when the actor did not turn up, the NBW was re-issued.

The third NBW was issued on June 12, 2026, citing that the judge (Presiding Officer) had gone on training. The next date of hearing is July 25, 2026.

The case stems from the actor contesting the 2109 Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru Central constituency.

Complainant Kumar alleged in his 2023 petition that besides being enrolled as a voter in the Shantinagar assembly segment in the city, Prakash Raj's name figured at two places in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at the Velachary assembly constituency, and also in the Serilingam Pally Assembly segment in Telangana.

The complainant stated that he had approached the jurisdictional police station in April 2019 but no action was taken. He later approached the court, which took up the matter in 2023.

On August 1, 2025 the court said it took cognizance "for the offences punishable under Sections 31 and 125(A) of Representation of the People Act, 1950."

It directed issuing summons.

Since then the case was heard and summons were issued. When the actor did not turn up, the NBWs were issued. (PTI)