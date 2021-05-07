Nominate Nodal Officers to resolve difficulty in supply of Oxygen to patients at home: DB

Court takes suo-moto action to protect life of citizens

*Seeks details on shortage of medicines, manpower

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar today directed Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department to nominate adequate number of Nodal Officers for each city to resolve difficulty faced in the supply of oxygen to the patients at home.

While hearing a Suo-Moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on COVID-19, the DB further directed FC Health to publicise full details with contact numbers etc of Nodal Officers so that such patients or their relatives may approach them with proper medical prescription for the supply of oxygen.

“Once they are so approached they shall take immediate and adequate steps to ensure the supply of oxygen where it is found to be needed without causing any harassment to any one”, the DB added.

“In one of the application for consideration it has been mentioned that direction has been issued that all plants shall run on full capacity and there shall be no diversion of oxygen cylinders for non medical purposes but its outcome is that persons who are otherwise at home and are not serious patients but need oxygen have been deprived of oxygen cylinders”, the DB observed, adding “a prayer has been made that administration be directed to supply oxygen cylinders for use by the patients who are not admitted in the hospitals but are otherwise suffering from serious ailments and are home quarantined”.

During the course of hearing Senior Advocate Pranav Kohli assisted by Advocate Arun Dev Singh submitted that some mechanism should be evolved so that supply of oxygen to the persons who are getting treatment at home of their serious ailments or those who have been home quarantined due to non-availability of beds in hospitals, may continue uninterrupted.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi highlighted the short supply of Remdesivir and deficiency of doctors and nursing staff as well as the oxygen to treat the COVID patients. He insisted that the Government be called upon to provide complete statistics in this regard and make operational the oxygen plants which are under erection for some time.

Senior Advocate Rohit Kapoor argued that COVID-19 is an infectious disease and there is no one in the entire Union Territory who is an expert doctor to treat infectious diseases. “The Government as such be directed to take services of infectious diseases specialists from other States”, he added and pointed out that there is one such specialist from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir based at Hyderabad who is ready and willing to extend his services to the Union Territory.

Senior Advocate Abhinav Sharma highlighted the shortage of ventilators and submitted that the Government is not disclosing the correct figures but the fact is that ventilators in sufficient numbers are not available.

Advocate General DC Raina with AAG Aseem Sawhney appearing for the UT in response to all the problems raised by the various lawyers filed affidavit of the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department giving description of the facts and figures and the steps taken by the Government to combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory.

As per the affidavit, there is no shortage of supply of oxygen in Union Territory rather the supply is adequate and that drugs are also available in adequate quantities to tackle COVID-19 patients. According to him, 3 oxygen generation plants of 3166 LMP and 6 oxygen plants of 6590 LMP are functional in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir respectively. Further 4 plants of 4000 LMP and 17 plants of 30000 LMP would be made functional within 15 days in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

The Financial Commissioner Health claimed in the affidavit that there is no shortage of beds in the hospitals. There are 1354 and 1708 COVID dedicated beds in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir respectively. The beds with oxygen are 1127 and 1597 in Jammu and Kashmir respectively. The number of ICU beds with ventilators is 227 and 111 in Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Advocate General DC Raina on the basis of the affidavit submitted that there was no problem of supply of oxygen and there was no ban on use of oxygen for patients at home. “They can have the supply of oxygen on medical prescription through Nodal Officers. There is no difficulty in getting the lawyers above 45 years of age, registered and vaccinated in a group. But the lawyers between the age group of 18 to 45, as per the procedure provided by the Government of India, have to get themselves registered online. Once they are registered, they will be vaccinated as per their turn or on the slot available”, he added.

“The court has taken suo moto action in the matter not as if it is a Public Interest Litigation or an adversary litigation or where any lis is to be adjudicated upon but as a process of the court for protecting life of the citizens by ensuring adequate medical help both in terms of medical advice and life supporting material”, DB said.

“The court is conscious of the fact that the Government is taking due steps for controlling the pandemic and to provide full medical support. But still much more is required to be done and directions of the court are primarily needed in respect of the registration and vaccination of lawyers; supply of oxygen to patients at home; seeking the services of infectious disease specialist; to remove the deficiency, if any in regard to availability of ventilators, oxygen, beds and medication including Remedisivir and for removing shortage of doctors and the staff, if any”, the DB said.

DB said, “insofar as the registration and vaccination of lawyers above the age of 45 years is concerned, it poses no problem in the light of the submission of the Advocate General. It can easily be resolved by directing the Registry of the court to discuss the issue with the Finance Commissioner, Health and Medical Education with the help of Advocate General”, adding “in case any family of the lawyer is in need of financial assistance either on account of medical expenditure or due to the death, the family members may approach the Bar Association with an application”.

“On the application being forwarded, the court would speedily consider it and endeavor to provide maximum financial aid out of the welfare fund”, the DB said and directed the Government to consider making some additional budgetary allocation as the funds available may not be sufficient to meet the requirement.

To resolve difficulty faced in the supply of oxygen to the patients at home, Division Bench directed the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education to nominate adequate number of Nodal Officers for each city and to publicise their full details with contact number etc so that such patients or their relatives may approach them with proper medical prescription for the supply of oxygen and once they are so approached they shall take immediate and adequate steps to ensure the supply of oxygen where it is found to be needed without causing any harassment to anyone.

“The shortage of oxygen, medicines including Remdesivir or of doctors or staff is not born out from any material on record therefore it is not appropriate for the court to enter into the arena at this stage and leaves it upon the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education to come out on affidavit within two weeks with complete details of the number of hospitals both Government and private available for COVID treatment, number of beds available thereof, district wise/city wise, quantity of Remdesivir allotted to the Union Territory, the exact quantity of Remdesivir received and used etc with the corresponding figures of the requirement”, the DB said.