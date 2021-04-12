‘Nomadland’ dominates at BAFTA 2021 with four wins

LONDON: Director Chloe Zhao’s meditative drama “Nomadland” emerged as the top winner at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 by bagging four major awards, including the best film.

The film’s lead star Frances McDormand picked up the best actress trophy while the best director award went to Zhao. The film was a winner in the cinematography category as well.

The film’s win at the BAFTAs cosolidates its chances as the frontrunner at the Oscars later this month.

Emerald Fennell’s #MeToo drama “Promising Young Woman” was named the outstanding British film at the ceremony with Fennel, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in hit Netflix drama “The Crown”, also winning in the screenplay category.

The outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer went to Remi Weeks’ “His House”.

Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” was adjudged as the best film not in the English language.

“My Octopus Teacher”, a moving story about the bond shared between a diver and an Octopus, won the BAFTA in the documentary category.

The animated film BAFTA went to Pete Docter-Danna Murray’s “Soul”. The movie won its second award in the original score category.

Anthony Hopkins starrer “The Father” won the best actor award for the veteran star, a category where India’s Aadarsh Gourav was also nominated for his role in “The White Tiger”.

“The Father” also won the adapted screenplay BAFTA.

In the supporting actress category, the award went to South Korea’s veteran star Yuh-Jung Youn for her role as the maternal grandmother in “Minari”, while Daniel Kaluuya was named the winner in the supporting actor category for his role as the fiery Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Riz Ahmed-starrer “Sound of Metal bagged two BAFTA awards in the editing and sound categories.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, starring late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, was named a winner in the costume design and make-up and hair categories.

David Fincher’s period drama about the screenwriter of “Citizen Cane” won an award in the production design category, while Christopher Nolan’s time inversion story “Tenet” won an award in the special visual effects category.

British short animation Bafta went to “The Owl and the Pussycat” and British short film award went to “The Present”.

“Rocks” won in the casting category and helped Bukky Bakray become the youngest EE rising star at the age of 19. (Agency)