Noisy scenes in Assembly over salary bills

BJP protests NC MLA’s allegations

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The last day of the autumn session of the Legislative Assembly began with noisy scenes today with the ruling National Conference (NC) and BJP legislators trading accusations over the withdrawn bills seeking enhancement of the salaries of Ministers and legislators.

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Soon after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather entered the House, NC legislator from Pahalgam, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo stood up and accused the BJP of doing politics over the salary bill of Ministers and legislators.

Kaloo, displaying some documents, alleged that BJP members had initially given their assent to the bill but later opposed it after their demand for a salary of Rs 3 lakh was not accepted.

The remarks triggered protests from BJP members, who stood up and objected to the allegation.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said the party had not rejected the bill and maintained that it was withdrawn by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"BJP didn't reject the bill. It was withdrawn by the Chief Minister," Sharma said, urging NC members not to politicise the issue.

"Chor kahin ke. Maintain the sanctity of this House," Sharma said amid the din.

The BJP MLA said his party's position was that the Government should first address the issues of "deprived people", including daily wagers, Rehbar-e-Khel and NHM employees and other workers.

"Are you here for salaries?" Sharma asked, urging the Government to address the pending demands of these sections first.

The exchanges led to noisy scenes in the House as members from both sides continued to raise objections.

Amid the din, the Speaker of the House Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and urged both the BJP and NC MLAs to sit down so that the Question Hour is started.

"Yesterday there was a discussion on it and it could not be discussed again," Rather ruled.

He told Kaloo that the matter had already been decided by the House and the item had been closed the previous day. He also said the Opposition should not indulge in politics on the floor of the House.