Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman on Nov 11; Bahram Vakil to succeed him

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Noel N. Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent Ltd on November 11, after nearly three decades with the Tata Group retailer, with the company's board appointing Bahram Vakil as his successor effective November 12.

Tata, who has been associated with Trent since 1997, will become chairman emeritus from November 12 in recognition of his contribution to the company, Trent said in a regulatory filing.

The leadership transition is in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, which prescribe requirements relating to board composition, committees and the retirement of directors.

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The board also approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube as an additional non-executive, non-independent director from October 30, subject to shareholder approval. Kalpana Merchant has been appointed an additional director and an independent director for a three-year term from October 30, 2026, also subject to shareholder approval.

Trent said Tata, who is also the chairman of Tata Trusts - the majority shareholder in Tata group holding company - had provided strategic direction and leadership during his tenure, helping the company strengthen its market position and deliver growth for stakeholders.

The board placed on record its appreciation for his contributions over the past 29 years.

The changes come as Trent expands its fashion retail operations through brands, including Westside and Zudio, while developing its Star food and grocery business. The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 468 crore for the September quarter, with revenue increasing 22 per cent to Rs 5,873 crore.

Vakil's appointment marks a change in board leadership as Trent continues to scale its retail footprint and pursue growth across fashion, lifestyle and grocery markets. (PTI )