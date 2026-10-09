Nobel Winner Karl Deisseroth

The Psychiatrist Who Made Light a Brain Switch

Karl Deisseroth still sees patients in a Stanford clinic while running one of the world's most influential brain laboratories. This year, the Nobel committee honoured the lab. His own story suggests the two were never separate.

In any given week, Karl Deisseroth moves between two worlds. In one, he is a Stanford psychiatrist, sitting across from people with depression or autism, sometimes in the middle of a crisis. In the other, he leads a team that changed how scientists study the brain.

That second world has now earned him the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, shared with German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel, for work on light-gated ion channels and the development of optogenetics.

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A mind torn between poems and proteins

By his own account, Deisseroth was pulled in two directions early on. He loved words, writing and literature, but he also loved cells and biology. He was interested in the brain and its highest functions, which he reasoned meant talking to human beings as well as studying tissue.

So he took the long road. After a biochemical sciences degree at Harvard, he completed a PhD in neuroscience and an MD at Stanford, followed by his psychiatry training there.

Stanford is also where he met his wife, Michelle Monje. She was then a medical student on a neurology placement, and he was a psychiatry intern on a neurology rotation. She later completed her PhD in the same building where he was a postdoctoral researcher. Today she is a neuro-oncologist whose work on childhood brain cancer has shown how active neurons can drive tumour growth. Their labs sit close together.

They have five children between them, according to his publisher's biography. In a Stanford conversation about balancing careers and family, Monje said she had never felt a sense of competition with him, and that he was genuinely happy for her successes from the start. Deisseroth said he felt lucky to have her and their children. He also makes time for fly-fishing when he can.

The writer in him did not go away. His 2021 book, Projections, took about five years to write. It weaves together fictionalised stories from his emergency psychiatry work with science and imagination. The patients are disguised, but the questions come from real encounters: what is happening inside a mind in distress, and why is it so hard to see?

A light switch for the mind

That question is the heart of his Nobel-winning work.

Neurons talk to each other through tiny electrical signals. For decades, scientists could listen in on these cells, but controlling one specific type among billions and seeing what changed was hard.

Optogenetics solved that. Researchers take light-sensitive proteins, originally found in algae and other microbes, and place them in chosen neurons. When light shines on those cells, they switch on or off almost instantly. It is like going from watching a city's traffic from a distance to being able to flip one set of traffic lights and see what happens.

Deisseroth's lab shared the first experiments showing light activating neurons in 2004. He then freely shared the tools with other labs and trained thousands of scientists to use them. Hegemann and Nagel's discoveries about light-gated channels in algae helped lay the foundation.

The result is that laboratories around the world can now ask which circuits drive movement, memory, fear or motivation. The technique has also helped researchers investigate depression, autism, schizophrenia, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.

This matters well beyond the laboratory. Anyone who has watched someone they love struggle with low mood, anxiety or a developmental condition knows how often families are told what the symptoms are, but not why they happen. Optogenetics is helping to answer the "why".

Despite the honours, Deisseroth has remained modest. Asked years ago about his proudest achievement, he said that as a psychiatrist it is humbling to realise how far there still is to go.

"My hope is that we can increase empathy and understanding," he has said.

It is a fitting wish for a man who started with a doctor's question about the people in front of him, and built a way to answer it.

Factsheet: Optogenetics and what it means for ordinary people

What it is

Optogenetics combines genetics and optics. Scientists put light-sensitive proteins, called opsins, into specific nerve cells. Shining light on those cells switches them on or off. The light-sensitive proteins were first found in microbes such as algae.

How it works, in four steps

Borrow a light-sensitive gene from algae.

Deliver it to chosen neurons only.

Shine light, usually through a thin fibre-optic cable.

The neuron switches on or off within milliseconds.

Why it won the Nobel

It lets scientists test cause and effect in the brain. Earlier tools mostly showed which cells were active. This one lets researchers switch a specific group on or off and see what changes. It is now used in laboratories around the world and has changed how brain circuits for movement, memory, emotion and behaviour are studied.

The people

Karl Deisseroth, Stanford University: turned optogenetics into a practical tool and shared it widely.

Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel, Germany: honoured for their discoveries on light-gated ion channels.

What it has helped researchers study

Depression, autism, schizophrenia, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease.

What it means for lay people

Better understanding first: it helps explain why conditions such as depression or autism arise in the brain, not just how they look from outside.

Better treatments later: understanding which circuits are involved can guide the search for new therapies.

Less blame: research that shows mental illness has a biological basis in brain circuits can reduce stigma.

What it does not mean (yet)

Optogenetics is mainly a research tool today. It is not a routine treatment you can get at a clinic, and clinical uses are still early. This is my framing, so please check it with a neuroscientist before publishing.

Findings in animals do not automatically hold for people.

Quick facts on Karl Deisseroth

Born 18 November 1971, Boston, Massachusetts.

Harvard (biochemical sciences, 1992); Stanford (PhD in neuroscience, 1998; MD, 2000).

D.H. Chen Professor of Bioengineering and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford; Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

Still a practising psychiatrist, treating mood disorders and autism.

Author of Projections (2021). Married to neuro-oncologist Michelle Monje; five children.