Nobel laureate Esther Duflo makes courtesy visit to Bihar CM

PATNA, Oct 16: Nobel laureate economist Esther Duflo on Friday met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary who described it as a courtesy visit.

Choudhary shared a photograph of himself with Duflo on social media, stating that the meeting was a 'courtesy call' held at Lok Sevak Bhawan, the official residence of the chief minister.

Duflo, an American citizen of French origin, jointly won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019, jointly with her husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating poverty".

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Notably, Banerjee, who studied in Kolkata and Delhi before taking US citizenship, is the second person of Indian origin after Amartya Sen to win the Nobel Prize in economics. (PTI)