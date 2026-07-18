No Yatra Movement From Jammu On July 19 Due To Inclement Weather Forecast

JAMMU, Jul 18: In view of the inclement weather forecast along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route, it is hereby informed that no convoy, vehicle carrying Shri Amarnath ji yatra pilgrims will be allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) on July 19, 2026.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims in view of the adverse weather conditions predicted along the Yatra route.

"No fresh batch of pilgrims shall be permitted to move from Jammu on July 19, 2026 towards kashmir in view of inclement weather advisory. Pilgrims are advised to remain at their designated accommodation centres in Jammu , Udhampur Ramban and await further instructions from the authorities, said Ramesh Kumar Divisional Commissioner Jammu.