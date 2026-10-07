“No Voter To Be Left Behind”: CEO J&K Announces Weekend Voter Enrolment Drives

JAMMU, Oct 7: With the objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Sanjeev Verma, today announced a two-day Special Intensive Voter Enrolment Drive across the Union Territory on October 10 (Saturday) and October 11 (Sunday), 2026, marking the beginning of a regular weekend voter facilitation initiative.

The special drive will be conducted at all Polling Stations across Jammu and Kashmir from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days, providing eligible citizens with an accessible opportunity to enroll themselves as voters and update or correct their electoral particulars.

The announcement was made during a review meeting chaired by the CEO with District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to review and finalize arrangements for the special drive.

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Sanjeev Verma directed the election machinery to ensure extensive outreach and effective facilitation so that no eligible citizen remains outside the electoral rolls.

As part of the initiative, weekend voter enrolment and facilitation drives will be organized regularly, providing citizens with a convenient opportunity to approach their nearest Polling Station for enrolment and updation of electoral details.

The CEO directed DEOs and EROs/AEROs to undertake extensive institutional and public outreach to create awareness about the initiative. He also called for regular ground-level updates through official social media platforms, with posts carrying relevant Polling Station, Assembly Constituency and District details to enable citizens to easily access information regarding the facilities available in their respective areas.

During the two days drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain stationed at all Polling Stations from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to assist citizens with the submission of Forms 6, 7 and 8 and facilitate enrolment, deletion and correction/updation of electoral details. Citizens will be provided assistance for both physical submission of forms and digital submission through the Voter Helpline App.

The CEO further directed BLOs to undertake door-to-door outreach to identify and assist eligible citizens who may have been left out of the electoral rolls, with particular focus on youth, first-time voters, women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and other eligible citizens requiring assistance.

Urging citizens to make full use of the initiative, Sanjeev Verma called upon all eligible persons to visit their nearest Polling Station on October 10 or 11 and avail the enrolment and facilitation services available there. He emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in ensuring that the electoral rolls remain complete accurate and inclusive.

The Election Department has reiterated its commitment to making voter enrolment more accessible at the grassroots level and ensuring that every eligible citizen has a convenient opportunity to become part of the electoral process.