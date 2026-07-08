No Trekking Or Camping Without Permission In J&K’s Bhadarwah: Govt Official

JAMMU, July 8: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have imposed restrictions on trekking, hiking, camping and other adventure activities across Bhaderwah subdivision, citing security concerns and potential natural hazards.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhadarwah, Sunil Kumar Bhityal issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), an official said on Wednesday.

The official said the order issued on July 3 has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

According to the order, no individual, group, trekking agency, tour operator, guide, institution or organisation shall undertake, organise or facilitate any adventure activity in the territorial jurisdiction of Bhadarwah without obtaining prior written permission from the competent authority.

The order cites prevailing security concerns, difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions, landslides, flash floods and other unforeseen natural hazards as the reasons behind the restrictions.

The order said the move is aimed at ensuring better monitoring, coordination and public safety.

The restrictions will not apply to nomadic communities, including Gujjar-Bakarwals and Gaddies, though their movement will remain subject to permission from the competent authorities, it said.

Police, Army, Bhadarwah Development Authority, Forest Department and Executive Magistrates have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

"Any violation will invite action under the relevant provisions of the BNSS, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and other applicable laws," the order said. (Agencies)