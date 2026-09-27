No timeline yet for start of work on Phase-II, III of Tawi Riverfront Project

Commencement depends on approvals, sanction of funds

*Completing all phases essential to maximize benefits

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 26: Despite the completion of Phase-I of the ambitious Tawi Riverfront Project, the Government is currently not in a position to specify any timeline for commencement or completion of Phases 2 and 3, with both stages dependent on requisite approvals, project finalisation and availability of funds.

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Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Phase-II of the Tawi Riverfront Project, covering the stretch from Bikram Chowk to Gujjar Nagar, has been proposed for funding under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, which is aimed at supporting market-driven, financially sustainable and transformative urban development projects.

The proposal was considered by the Union Territory-level Technical Committee in its meeting held on on August 7, 2026, and subsequently approved by the UT-level High Powered Committee in its first meeting held on August 31, 2026.

"The proposal has now been submitted to the Apex Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for further consideration and approval under the UCF framework", sources said, adding "as far as Phase-III covering the stretch from Gujjar Nagar to Har Ki Pouri is concerned, the proposal is under consideration. The commencement of work depends on the finalization of the project proposal, funding arrangement and requisite approval".

Stating that no firm commencement or completion timeline has been fixed for Phase-II and Phase-III at this stage, sources said, "the timelines will be finalized after obtaining the requisite approvals and sanction of funds under the applicable funding framework".

The latest status effectively means that while the Phase-I of the Tawi Riverfront Project has been completed, the expansion of the project into its next two phases remains open-ended for now. For Jammu, the next chapter of the Tawi Riverfront Project will therefore depend on when the required approvals are secured and funding is sanctioned.

"The Government needs to accord priority to the early arrangement and sanction of funds for Phases-II and III of the Tawi Riverfront Project so that the momentum generated by completion of Phase-I is not lost", sources said, adding "since both phases are presently dependent on approvals and funding arrangements, timely resolution of these issues would enable the project to progress in a planned and integrated manner".

Any prolonged delay in taking up the remaining stretches could undermine the benefits already created under Phase-I and defer the realization of the project's larger objectives for Jammu, they further said.

The entire Tawi Riverfront Project, comprising Phases I, II and III, assumes significance not only from the perspective of flood mitigation and protection of Jammu city, but also for tourism promotion, recreation and planned urban development. Completion of the full riverfront from the barrage through Bikram Chowk and Gujjar Nagar up to Har Ki Pouri would provide a continuous and integrated riverfront, strengthen flood-protection infrastructure along the Tawi and create substantial opportunities for public spaces, tourism-related activities and economic development.

The Phase-I of the Tawi Riverfront Project is one of the major projects executed by Jammu Smart City Limited. The project has been conceived with the objectives of flood mitigation/flood protection for Jammu city, development of recreational spaces and creation of a Central Business District in its surroundings.

The Phase-I covered the stretch of Tawi River from the barrage to Bikram Chowk bridge including the central island. The construction component of Phase-I was commenced in January 2022. The left bank component was completed in December 2025 while the right bank component was completed in January 2026.

The completed construction component covers approximately 2.70 kilometers on both sides of Tawi River from the barrage to Bikram Chowk bridge including the Central island. The major works executed include construction of promenades, diaphragm walls, retaining walls, anchor slabs, embankment filling, interceptor drains and allied utilities.

At present finishing component of Phase-I is under execution, sources said, adding this component has achieved 67% physical progress so far and is targeted for completion by March 2027.