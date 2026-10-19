No threat can take Kashmir away from India: Gaurav hits back at Pak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, has strongly criticized Pakistan’s latest threatening rhetoric, asserting that Islamabad’s repeated warnings will neither intimidate India nor change the ground reality of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to reports that Pakistan’s Commander of the National Strategic Command, General Syed Aamer Raza, warned that any miscalculation by adversaries would invite a response “far beyond the imagination” of the initiator, Gupta described such statements as habitual provocation and an attempt to intimidate India through nuclear threats.

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Dismissing the rhetoric as “gheedar bhabkiyan” (empty threats), Gupta asserted that India would not tolerate terrorism, cross-border aggression or any attempt to challenge its sovereignty. He maintained that Pakistan had already learnt that such tactics could neither weaken India’s resolve nor deter its response to threats against national security.

Emphasising Jammu and Kashmir’s status, Gupta said the region was an integral part of India and no threat from across the border could alter this reality. He urged Pakistan to abandon what he termed its outdated narrative on Kashmir and stop attempting to influence the region through provocative speeches and nuclear sabre-rattling.

Gupta also called on Pakistan’s military leadership to focus on peace and regional stability instead of issuing dramatic warnings that only escalate tensions. He cautioned that India’s restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country possessed the strength and determination to defend every inch of its territory.

He further said Islamabad should stop attempting to internationalize the Kashmir issue through inflammatory statements and recognize that India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were non-negotiable.

Gupta maintained that lasting peace in the region could be achieved only by ending threats, terrorism and cross-border interference, rather than resorting to provocative rhetoric.