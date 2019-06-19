No tampering with Art 370, 35-A acceptable: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: National Conference (NC) Mendhar unit has said that it will start a campaign to ask public to remain united in the interest of the State and to safeguard J&K’s special status vis-à-vis Articles 370 and 35-A.

Addressing public meetings at Tain Mankote area, Javed Rana, Central Secretary NC discussed strategies for safeguarding Articles 370 and 35-A and raised concern on delimitation.

The NC leader said that no tampering or amendment to Articles 370 and 35-A will be accepted or allowed under any circumstances.

He further said that if delimitation commission is exercised then it should apply to the whole nation.

Rana also said that NC will fight till last breath against anyone who tries to sabotage the special status, unity and integrity of the State.