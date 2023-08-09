No talks with Pak, Hurriyat, Jamaat but only with youth of Valley: Shah

‘No burial processions of militants, no stone pelting’

*3 families failed to hold Panchayat polls, we did

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that there will be no talks with Pakistan, Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat but only with youth of the Valley even as he maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards normalcy with no stone pelting, no burial processions for militants and steep decline in all kind of violence.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during debate on no-confidence motion, Shah said he has seen a report of NGO inspired by them (the Congress) which favoured talks with Hurriyat Conference, Jamaat and Pakistan.

“If we hold talks, we will hold that with youth of the Valley. No talks will be held with Hurriyat, Jamaat and Pakistan,” he added. Click here to watch video

Asserting that the present Government has imposed restrictions on Hurriyat Conference and Jamiat and sacked supporters of terror from Government services, the Home Minister said now no one joins burial processions of the militants as the militants are buried where they are killed.

He asserted that situation in Kashmir has changed since 2014 due to the Government’s policies. “We have worked towards making Kashmir terrorism-free”.

“After 33 years, theatres have started functioning in Kashmir and night shows are being run. Muharram procession was also taken out after over three decades. All this is possible because of Narendra Modi Government,” Shah said.

He added that Tourism, Film, Houseboat and Industrial Policies have been framed in Jammu and Kashmir and 20,000 Government jobs are being given to the youth.

Referring to Article 370 of the Constitution of India which was abrogated by Narendra Modi Government on August 5, 2019, Shah said: “The reforming decision on Kashmir was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Article 370 was a mistake of Jawahar Lal Nehru which was abrogated by this great Parliament”.

With this, he asserted, two flags and two Constitutions in Jammu and Kashmir were gone and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured complete integration of J&K with the country.

The Union Home Minister said that Lakhanpur toll tax, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, where party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was arrested in 1953 and which was a thorn in the hearts of crores of BJP workers, has been removed.

“The Opposition parties used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there will be bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir. But today no one has the courage to throw stones. This is the Narendra Modi Government,” he said.

He noted that over 40,000 people lost their lives during conflict and policies and decisions taken by Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre have improvised situation in Jammu and Kashmir during past few years.

“There was no reservation for Dalits, tribals and people from the backward classes. The work of getting them reservation was done by the Narendra Modi Government. There were safai karamcharis who were living in Jammu and Kashmir for seven generations, since the Mughal era, but were not getting domicile certificates. The West Pakistani refugees were not getting domicile. Narendra Modi ensured that all of them got domicile certificates,” Shah said.

Hitting out at parties that call themselves democratic, the Home Minister said three families had ruled over Jammu and Kashmir including Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Gandhis – but did not get Panchayat polls conducted in the erstwhile State.

“It was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and 4483 Sarpanchs and 35,000 Panchs were elected leading to democracy at grassroots level.

Citing figures on restoration of normalcy in the Valley, Shah said that during last nine years of the UPA rule and the nine years of the Modi Government, there has been a 68% decrease in terrorist incidents, 72% fall in deaths of civilian and security forces personnel combined, 82% reduction in civilian deaths and a 56% fall in the deaths of security personnel.

He added that 1.82 lakh tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Lauding the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) in tackling militancy, the Home Minister said for the first time after 1990, the JKP has been playing an active role in facing the situation.

Shah said temples have been given protection. A law has been brought to give back property to Hindus. A high security jail has also been set up, he added.