No talks with Pak, any dialogue will focus solely on PoJK: Rajnath

‘India building Startup ecosystem, Pak terror ecosystem’

No distinction between military, militants in Pak

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 26: In a stern message to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today declared that there would be no talks with Pakistan and any dialogue would focus solely on PoJK and maintained that success of Operation Sindoor is a proof that India possesses the capability to respond to every misadventure of the neighbor with a severity far beyond its imagination.

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Addressing 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Drass in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on second day of his visit to the UT, Rajnath further said that every nefarious act against sovereignty of the country would be met with same resolute response that the Indian Defence Forces delivered to terrorists and their patrons through Operation Sindoor with unmatched bravery.

Rajnath was joined at the function by Army chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, Northern Command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Madanraj Pande and GOC 8 Mountain Division Maj Gen AP Singh

Reiterating that there would be no talks with Pakistan, and any dialogue would focus solely on Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) which, he described, as an integral part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan, the Defence Minister that, in Pakistan, the distinction between the military and militants has vanished, with the country making terrorism a part of its state policy.

“Pakistan’s military not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works with them. That is why, during Operation Sindoor, we made it clear that India no longer views terrorists and the Governments that nurture them as separate entities,” Rajnath said.

Asserting that 27 years have passed after the Kargil war, and the paths taken by India and Pakistan have diverged sharply, he said while India is exploring new avenues of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new routes for infiltration.

``India is engaged in chip design, whereas Pakistan is busy designing terror. India is building a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is constructing a terror ecosystem. India is manufacturing semiconductors; Pakistan is preparing suicide bombers. India is recognised for space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. India is sending satellites into space, whereas Pakistan focuses on sending terrorists across the border. India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is exporting sleeper cells. India is establishing data centers; Pakistan is setting up radicalization centers. India is connecting the world through UPI, while Pakistan is linking terrorism with hawala networks,’’ the Defence Minister said in a sharp attack on the neighbour.

Our paths diverge; should Pakistan attempt to obstruct our path to prosperity with its nefarious designs, our defence forces stand ready to deliver a befitting response, he stated.

"The Central Government possesses the political will to give the defence forces a free hand to respond decisively to threats," he said exuding confidence that no adversary would dare cast a hostile eye on India while its soldiers guard the nation's borders.’’

Referring to West Asia and Russia & Ukraine conflicts, he said they have not only tested the capabilities of defence forces but also the resilience, patience and resolve of nations. He asserted that India has a strong and capable military, safeguarding national security which is a shared responsibility of every citizen.

Stressing the importance of the spirit of 'Nation First', discipline and a sense of duty, he said every Indian should possess a soldier-like consciousness.

“I am not suggesting that every citizen must become a soldier, but should the nation ever face a situation requiring the direct or indirect support of its people, every Indian must be mentally, morally and physically prepared to step forward in defence of the country. Just as every soldier is first and foremost an Indian, the courage, discipline and patriotism of a soldier must always remain alive within every Indian,” he added.

Rajnath paid glowing tribute to India’s gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland during the 1999 Kargil War. He remembered the countless bravehearts, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, who continue to inspire the nation, especially the youth.

Rajnath underlined that the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 extends beyond economic prosperity, describing it as a commitment to strategic strength, cultural pride and social harmony. He stressed that this vision can be realised only by embracing the same dedication and sense of duty

He said that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is according highest priority to national security and the welfare of soldiers; and that Kargil War has taught us that we must remain ever-vigilant at our borders in every season and under all circumstances.

He pointed out that border infrastructure is being continuously strengthened, with equal emphasis being laid on modernising the military capabilities in sync with the changing times to enhance their operational efficiency.

Drawing inspiration from Captain Vikram Batra’s iconic catchphrase ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, Singh asserted that rapid strides are being made to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence production, and the Government remains committed to accelerating the progress.

“When our Government assumed office, India used to import 65 to 70 percent of defence equipment. Today, we’re manufacturing 65 percent of our defence equipment on Indian soil. Today, our soldiers possess the indigenously developed air defence control system ‘Akash-Teer’. We have developed the next-generation Akash missile. India's first indigenous aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’, Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopter ‘Dhruv’, Main Battle Tank ‘Arjun’, ‘Pinaka’multi-barrel rocket launcher, ‘Astra’ air-to-air missile, and modern drones & counter-drone systems are also strengthening the combat readiness of the defence forces. But, 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. We will continue working to manufacture even more modern weapons, next-generation fighter aircraft, submarines, and missiles right in India,” he said.

Meanwhile, Army chief Gen Dhiraj Seth said Kargil Vijay Diwas is an "eternal symbol" of the Indian Army's indomitable courage, commitment, and supreme sacrifice.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an eternal symbol of the Indian Army's indomitable courage, commitment and supreme sacrifice. On this occasion, I offer my humble tribute to the bravehearts of Kargil, whose valour and unbreakable resolve, while protecting the sovereignty of the nation, scripted a golden history of victory," he said.

In his message, Gen Seth asserted that the Indian Army is "eternally dedicated to guarding the nation and contributing to the growth of the country."

After the main anniversary event - Shradhanjali Samaroh - at the Kargil War Memorial here, Seth delivered brief remarks to the press.

"On the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I feel that my presence here injects a new energy and pride in me. I offer my humble tribute to our bravehearts and also affectionately greet their family members," he said.

Gen Seth said an Indian soldier is "much ahead" of personnel in other forces of the world, and "cannot be competed with.

"I want to assure the nation that the Indian Army is with the people in the growth story of the country, and in future, and will make the flag of the country fly higher," he said.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil war, saying their unparalleled courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation will continue to inspire generations.

"It was an absolute honour to lay a wreath and pay homage to the martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, on the solemn occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The entire nation bows to the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers who protected the pride and dignity of our motherland during Operation Vijay in 1999," Saxena wrote on X.

He said the unwavering spirit displayed by the soldiers in the face of adversity continues to serve as a timeless inspiration, reminding every citizen of the sacred duty to uphold the unity, integrity and security of the nation. "The legacy of our bravehearts continues to inspire us forever," the Lt Governor said.