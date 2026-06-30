No Summer Vacation From July 1; J&K Govt Dismisses Social Media Rumours

SRINAGAR, Jun 30: Amid widespread rumours on social media claiming that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced summer vacations for Kashmir schools from July 1, officials on Tuesday clarified that no such decision has been taken and termed the reports as completely false.

Senior government officials confirmed that the rumours circulating on various social media platforms regarding the announcement of summer vacations from July 1 have no basis and should be ignored.

Commissioner Secretary, School Education and Higher Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, also confirmed that no decision has been taken yet regarding the commencement of summer vacations.

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Meanwhile, a senior official from the Education Department said that since the Meteorological Department has forecast wet weather from July 1 onwards, there is no immediate need to announce summer vacations, however, we have kept temporary date for vacations for Kashmir schools from second week of July, of which the date is yet to be finalised.

"Every single day of schooling is important for students, and we must keep that in mind. Considering the wet weather forecast ahead, announcing vacations at this stage is not necessary," the official said.

The officials further said that the department is tentatively planning summer vacations from the second week of July, though the final dates are yet to be decided after reviewing the weather situation. (JKNS)