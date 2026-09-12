No 'sujalam', 'sufalam' under BJP rule in Gujarat: Kharge targets Govt over water contamination

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday targeted the Gujarat BJP Government over a CAG report revealing water contamination in select villages and alleged that, during its 28-year rule, the party has only peddled false rhetoric and propaganda in the state.

"Modi ji's 'Har Ghar Jal' claims have been washed away in contaminated water," he said in a post on X, claiming that 90 per cent of water samples in the state were found to be unfit for drinking.

"When Modi ji was CM, the 'Sujalam-Sufalam' scheme was loudly trumpeted in 2004. Even today, Gujarat's people are still yearning for a drop of water," he said in his post in Hindi.

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The Congress chief claimed that when he became the prime minister, the same empty rhetoric reached the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

"Now, the CAG has exposed the BJP Government's claim of 100 per cent tap connections in 2022. 14 lakh households are still waiting for water," Kharge alleged.

He claimed that the situation is such that just last week in Dholka, Ahmedabad district, there was news of 54 deaths from cancer due to drinking contaminated water.

In Saurashtra, areas like Rajkot and Jamnagar are still yearning for drinking water, he claimed, adding that farmers in Kutch-Saurashtra are struggling due to drought.

"Gujarat's people were shown dreams of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, but 28 years of BJP rule have only peddled false propaganda, flaunted fake colorful pictures and thrown dust in the people's eyes!

"Under BJP rule - there is no 'Sujalam', meaning pure water, nor 'Sufalam', meaning bountiful with fruits and fertile crops!!," Kharge alleged.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) exposed severe flaws in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Gujarat, flagging project delays, financial irregularities, and gaps in water quality testing across the state.

Tabled on the final day of the state assembly's Monsoon session on Friday, the CAG report found that nearly 89 per cent of water samples tested in select villages were unfit for consumption, while incorrect calculations and inadmissible spending resulted in excess contractor payments running into crores.

The audit report covered the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission from 2019-20 to 2023-24. (PTI)