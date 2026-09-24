No Rigid Timeline Yet For Regularisation Of Temporary Workers In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sept 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that there is no rigid timeframe at present for finalising a policy on the regularisation of casual, seasonal, temporary, contractual and need-based workers in the union Territory.

The government said the matter is under active consideration and that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary is undertaking a comprehensive examination of the issue, including its legal, administrative and financial implications.

The written response was given in the Legislative Assembly to a question by MLA Mohammad Tarigami regarding the status of the report and recommendations of the committee constituted to examine the regularisation of such workers.

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According to the government, the committee was constituted in March 2025 and has been examining the cases of workers engaged in different departments across Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee has been tasked with examining humanitarian, legal and financial issues associated with the regularisation of the workers. The government said the workers belong to diverse categories and were engaged at different points in time under varying terms and conditions.

It said the proposed policy would have to conform to applicable statutory provisions, the existing legal position and the prescribed recruitment framework, while also taking into account the financial implications.

"The Committee is, accordingly, undertaking a comprehensive examination for the formulation of a uniform framework that is legally enforceable and administratively implementable across all departments," the Chief Minister said.

On the timeline for submission of the committee's report and the final policy decision, the government said it is conscious of the need for structured and sustainable resolution of the matter.

"The issue is under active consideration, and efforts are being made to complete the requisite examination and consultations at the earliest. However, in view of the multiplicity of categories involved and the legal, administrative and financial implications of any decision, it would not be appropriate to indicate a rigid timeframe at this stage. The government will take a considered decision after completing the examination of all relevant aspects and receiving take a considered decision after completion of the examination of all relevant aspects and receipt of the requisite inputs from the concerned departments and authorities," the Chief Minister said.

The government was also asked about the contours of a policy for compassionate engagement of an eligible family member of workers who had died while awaiting regularisation. In response, it said that the issue was not part of the terms of reference of the committee.

There are around one lakh casual and daily rated workers in Jammu and Kashmir who have been awaiting regularisation for years.