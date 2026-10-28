'No Resentment' In NC: J&K Minister On Internal Protests Over Cabinet Expansion

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The resentment within the ruling National Conference (NC) ranks will be addressed by the party internally, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo said here on Wednesday, as she accused the opposition of blowing the issue out of proportion.

The expansion of the council of ministers with the induction of four new faces from the Kashmir valley on Tuesday triggered widespread internal discontent and protests within the ruling party.

Senior NC leaders and MLAs Mubarak Gul and Abdul Majeed Larmi, who were overlooked for ministerial berths, openly expressed their disappointment.

"It is not resentment. If there are 10 children in a family, even parents cannot accommodate all the children at the exact same time," she said.

The minister asserted that if MLAs have some grievances, "they are expressing them within the household, which is their democratic right". "There is no issue of resentment or anything else," Itoo added.

The Minister accused the opposition of blowing the issue out of proportion.

"Their only job is to blow things out of proportion because they have nothing substantial with them. They feel that perhaps with the cabinet reshuffle there is resentment, and they try to capitalise on it," she said. (Agencies)