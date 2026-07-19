No repeated prosecution on same allegations: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed an FIR registered by Police Station Nagrota against Hari Chand and others, holding that an accused cannot be repeatedly prosecuted over the same allegations merely by adding new offences or naming additional persons.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri, while allowing a petition filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code, ruled that FIR No. 379/2022, registered under Sections 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, amounted to an abuse of the process of law.

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The dispute related to allegations concerning the procurement of a death certificate and the alleged fabrication of a Will dated December 12, 2001, involving land situated at Sidhra Bye-Pass.

The complainant had earlier initiated criminal proceedings that resulted in the registration of FIR No. 87/2004 and the filing of a charge-sheet against one of the petitioners. Further investigation was subsequently ordered into the allegations regarding the alleged forgery of the Will.

The investigating agency, however, concluded that the Will was genuine and that the death certificate had not been used as a genuine document for any unlawful purpose. The original and supplementary charge-sheets were dismissed by the Municipal Magistrate, Jammu, on December 8, 2015, and the accused was acquitted.

Despite the acquittal, the complainant continued to pursue a second complaint relating to the same transaction. In July 2022, nearly seven years after the earlier proceedings had concluded, the trial court directed the registration of a fresh FIR against five persons.

Advocate N K Attri, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the second prosecution was barred by the principle of double jeopardy and amounted to reopening an issue already examined by the investigating agency and decided by a competent court.

Deputy Advocate General P D Singh represented the official respondents, while Advocate Susheel Kumar Sharma appeared for the private complainant. The respondents maintained that the subsequent FIR involved additional accused and disclosed a larger conspiracy.

Rejecting the contention, the High Court applied the “test of sameness” and found that both proceedings arose from the same incident, allegations and transaction. The court observed that no fresh material, unknown facts or distinct criminal occurrence had emerged to justify the second FIR.

The court held that a complainant cannot be permitted to continue a second criminal proceeding for the same cause of action simply by adding new offences, naming more persons or altering the original version.

Justice Sekhri observed that reopening a concluded dispute may be permissible only in exceptional circumstances, such as where the earlier complaint was dismissed on technical grounds, substantial new evidence subsequently surfaced, or newly named accused had a separate and provable role in a larger conspiracy.

The court further noted that the complainant had concealed from the trial court the fact that the earlier proceedings had already ended in acquittal and that the findings had attained finality.

Holding that the impugned FIR was lodged with an ulterior motive to wreak vengeance and entangle the petitioners in multiple criminal proceedings, the High Court allowed the petition and quashed FIR No. 379/2022.