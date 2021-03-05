No relief for Mirwaiz, remains under house arrest in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: There was no relief for chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq who is under house arrest since August 5, 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35 A besides dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UT).

Putting at rest all media reports quoting unnamed official sources about release of the Mirwaiz from house detention, a spokesman for the HC said this afternoon that the chairman was informed last night again that restrictions on his movement will continue.

Two former Chief Ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti, president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had welcomed the release of Mirwaiz after media reports.

HC spokesman said in fact more security forces had been deployed outside the Nigeen house of the Mirwiaz, who was conveyed that senior police officials Thursday night that he remained under house arrest. Therefore, they said, he will not be allowed to go to historic Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers there.

The Spokesman said the Mirwaiz was to address Friday congregation at the historic worship place after 82 weeks.

Alleging that after announcing his release from 20 months detention, the government again backtracked, he said adding since early this morning additional security forces have been deployed outside the Nigeen house of the Mirwaiz to prevent him from moving out.

HC spokesman strongly condemns this alleged authoritarian flip flop of the Government.

He also questioned the claim of the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Parliament that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is under house arrest. “If the statement of MOS for Home Affairs was right why is the Mirwaiz still under detention, he questioned. (Agency)