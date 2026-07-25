No proposal received from J&K Govt under major central electronics manufacturing schemes: Centre

331 projects approved under M-SIPS, EMC Scheme across other States, UTs

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, July 24: The Union Government today informed the Rajya Sabha that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has not submitted any proposal under three key Central schemes aimed at promoting electronics manufacturing, startup funding and industrial infrastructure.

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In contrast, the Central Government said that proposals from other parts of the country have resulted in 300 projects being approved under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) across 14 States and one Union Territory, while 31 Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) projects and five Common Facility Centres have been sanctioned across 18 States.

Replying to an unstarred question by BJP MP Sat Paul Sharma, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said, "No proposal has been received from Jammu and Kashmir under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), the Electronics Development Fund (EDF) or the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) Scheme, including EMC 2.0."

The Minister said M-SIPS was introduced to encourage investments in electronics manufacturing by offering financial incentives to offset high capital costs and improve competitiveness.

He said the scheme covers 44 categories of electronic products and components across the entire electronics manufacturing value chain.

The Union Minister informed the House that incentives amounting to Rs 3,197.78 crore have been disbursed so far under M-SIPS.

“The scheme was open to applications from all States and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, but no application was received from the UT,” he said.

On the Electronics Development Fund, the Minister said it was established as a Fund of Funds to provide risk capital to companies developing emerging technologies in electronics, nano-electronics and information technology.

The fund is managed by Canbank Venture Capital Funds Ltd., with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology acting as the anchor investor, he said.

According to the reply, the EDF has invested Rs 257.77 crore in eight daughter funds, which have collectively invested Rs 1,335.77 crore in 128 startups and companies as on June 30, 2026.

However, no proposal was received from Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme, the Union Minister said.

He further informed the House that the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) Scheme, launched in 2012, provides plug-and-play infrastructure, including ready land, utilities and common facilities, to attract investments in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

The Modified EMC 2.0 Scheme, launched in April 2020, aims to further strengthen manufacturing infrastructure by attracting major manufacturers and their supply chains.

He said 19 EMC projects under EMC 1.0, 12 projects under EMC 2.0 and five Common Facility Centres have been approved across 18 States.

However, Jammu and Kashmir has not submitted any proposal under either the EMC 1.0 or EMC 2.0 schemes, added the Union Minister.