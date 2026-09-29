No proposal of Ring Road for Pulwama: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: Government today told the Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal currently under consideration for a Ring Road around Pulwama, while a separate proposal to widen NH-444 along the Srinagar-Budgam-Pulwama-Shopian-Kulgam-Qazigund corridor is awaiting a decision from the Centre.

The disclosure came in response to a question by Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on the status of major road and development projects in the district.

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The Public Works (R&B) Department said restoration and improvement of the Pulwama-Pampore stretch of NH-444 was underway following deterioration of the road surface.

The work, sanctioned under Flood Restoration (UT Capex) at a cost of Rs 9.43 crore, is targeted for completion by November 2026.

On the NH-444 bypass, the Government said the project has been included in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Annual Action Plan 2026-27, with a tentative civil cost of Rs 55 crore. Authorisation from MoRTH for preparation of the Detailed Project Report is awaited.

A separate preliminary project report has been prepared for widening and upgrading the Pampore-Shopian Road from NH-44 at Kandizal to Pulwama, including the Circular Road Pulwama, over about 21 km at an estimated cost of Rs 112.05 crore.

The project remains at the initial stage, with DPR preparation subject to availability of funds.

Regarding the Ring Road, the Government said no such proposal was presently under consideration.

However, it has submitted a proposal to MoRTH for widening NH-444, excluding the already sanctioned Pulwama bypass, along the Srinagar-Budgam-Pulwama-Shopian-Kulgam-Qazigund alignment.

Further action, including preparation of the DPR, will depend on the Centre's decision, it said.

The Pulwama bypass on NH-444, sanctioned under MoRTH funding, is already under execution on EPC mode.

On the proposed Greater Pulwama Development Project, the Government said no project was specifically recorded under that name, though several works were either under execution or at proposal stage.

A Rs 8.19-crore drainage scheme for Greater Pulwama has been proposed, with survey and DPR preparation assigned to the Urban Environmental Engineering Department.

On bridges, the Government said the 129-metre Dogripora Bridge had been revised to Rs 15.29 crore, of which Rs 8.87 crore had been spent, with the balance work taken up.

The 109-metre Reshipora Bridge remains partially completed, with revised administrative approval of Rs 13.83 crore under examination.

Work on Aghanjipora Bridge has been allotted, with soil testing and design completed and design vetting underway at NIT Srinagar. The existing Goripora Bridge remains trafficable, while a new bridge has been approved under PMGSY Phase-IV.

Among other projects, Prichoo Fruit Mandi Phase-I has been completed, while Phase-II is under execution at a cost of Rs 4.70 crore. Ongoing works also include the Sirmoo Indoor Stadium, District Hospital Pulwama Casualty Block, Women's Degree College auditorium and Youth Library at Sirnoo.

The Government attributed delays in various projects to funding constraints, land acquisition and compensation issues, cost revisions and pending design approvals.