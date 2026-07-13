No political entity committed for upliftment of OBCs: AIBCU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: The Central Executive Committee of the All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Latif Qureshi.

The session was called to deliberate on the shifting political narratives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically addressing the systemic exclusion and continuous deprivation of the region's OBCs from their legitimate constitutional rights.

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The executive body strongly took note of the recent public declarations made by the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. The MP has publicly distanced himself from the National Conference's (NC) scheduled protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, planned for July 20, 2026-the inaugural day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The MP declined participation on the grounds that a protest limited solely to the restoration of "Statehood" aligns with the ruling party's narrative, contending instead that the public mandate was explicitly given to fight for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

While the AIBCU recognizes the MP's ideological stance, the participants and key speakers at the convention raised sharp, legally grounded, and historical questions challenging the regional leadership's selective advocacy of constitutional frameworks. The Union posed a direct and necessary challenge to the MP and asked to clarify whether, under the historical cover of Article 370, successive regional regimes systematically blocked the extension of national welfare mandates to J&K's backward classes. Most notably, the landmark 1992 Indra Sawhney vs. Union of India (Mandal) judgment by the Supreme Court-which mandated a 27% reservation in public employment and higher education for socially and educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs)-was completely suppressed in J&K for nearly three decades. The union asked, where was the regional leadership's commitment to social justice when Article 370 was being actively utilized to deny constitutional parity to J&K's marginalized majority?

Even in the current statutory structure, the OBC community in Jammu and Kashmir is restricted to a meager 8% reservation ceiling. Successive regional governments, including various tenures of the National Conference, completely failed in their constitutional obligation under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) to implement a Mandal-compliant framework. Furthermore, this 8% pool is currently facing severe internal dilution due to the inclusion of additional socio-economic groups, such as West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs), without any corresponding, proportional expansion of the overall OBC quota. The Union asked the MP to declare when he has ever used his legislative platform to champion the cause of OBC communities.

The AIBCU executive body concluded that no mainstream political entity in the region is genuinely committed to the structural upliftment or constitutional empowerment of the OBC population.