No plan to monetise subsidiaries,  focus on enhancing their value: PNB MD

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: With its capital adequacy ratio exceeding 18 per cent, Punjab National Bank has no immediate plans to monetise its subsidiaries, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra said, adding that the lender will instead focus on strengthening their operations to unlock greater value in the future.

PNB's capital adequacy improved to 18.13 per cent as on June 30, 2026, compared to 17.5 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This is well above the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent.

As the bank is well capitalised, the bank will not be raising any fund from the market to drive growth, Chandra told PTI in an interview.

In fact this year, the bank will retire Rs 5,000 crore AT 1 and Tier II bonds, which are getting matured, he said, adding that this will help save Rs 300 crore as there would no longer be interest outgo on these papers.

About monetisation of subsidaries or associates, Chandra said, "We don't have any plan now. In fact, we are strengthening all these subsidiaries and we want to have value maximisation through strengthening those subsidiaries. In future, we will see how it pans out but in this financial year nothing (on the cards)."

He said all subsidiaries also are well capitalised whether the PNB MetLife India Insurance, PNB Housing Finance or PNB Gilts.

"Even our eight sponsored Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are very very strong... so, I don't think any capital is required to any of our subsidiaries or any associates now," he said.

PNB is the sponsor for Assam Gramin Bank, Bihar Gramin Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Haryana Gramin Bank, Manipur Rural Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, and West Bengal Gramin Bank.

Chandra exuded confidence that the bank's profit would surpass the Rs 20,000-crore mark in the ongoing financial year.

The public sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 16,904 crore in the previous financial year.

From the second quarter of the last financial year, the bank has been maintaining a net profit of over Rs 5,000 crore every quarter, he said.

"We have maintained the same trend in the first quarter (ongoing financial year). And I am hopeful and confident that with the profitable growth, which is happening in the system... we will be surpassing the Rs 5,000 crore number and every quarter will be reaching a new height," he said.

On whether the bank can cross the Rs 20,000-crore mark during FY27 at this run rate, he said, "If I am saying that every quarter Rs 5,000 crore of net profit will happen, I think that goes to that figure which you are talking about".

To achieve the target, he said, the bank is focusing heavily on conducting mega outreach activities every quarter on a very large scale.

Besides, he said, retail, agri, MSME, and self-help groups are going to be the focus areas for asset creation.

Overall, loan growth will be 12-13 per cent while deposits would be growing at 9-10 per cent during the ongoing financial year, he added. (PTI)