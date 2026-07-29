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Home / Latest News / No Pakistani Kashmir, Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy In US

No Pakistani Kashmir, Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy In US

WASHINGTON, Jul 29: There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect”. The news report in The...

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Daily Excelsior
09:39 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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WASHINGTON, Jul 29: There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect”.

The news report in The New York Times referred to violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the Indian Embassy said. (Agencies)

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