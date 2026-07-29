No Pakistani Kashmir, Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy In US
WASHINGTON, Jul 29: There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect”. The news report in The...
WASHINGTON, Jul 29: There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect”.
The news report in The New York Times referred to violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
“Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the Indian Embassy said. (Agencies)
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