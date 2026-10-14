No order on uniform Friday sermons issued by Waqf: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 13: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi today denied issuing any order or directive making uniform Friday sermons mandatory, saying Imams and Khatibs were free to decide the content of their sermons.

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Addressing a press conference here, Andrabi said that there was no order or directive from the Waqf Board on uniform Friday sermons. “Neither I nor any Government machinery is involved in this matter. Imams and Khatibs will decide for themselves. Religious matters should not be politicised,” Andrabi said.

Andrabi said the Waqf Board was a religious body comprising mosques, shrines, preachers and scholars, adding that religious leaders had the authority to take decisions on sermons. “If we don’t talk about the problems in our society, then who will do it? The purpose of religion is to remove evil from society,” she said.

Explaining the idea of discussing common social issues, Andrabi said Imams and scholars had suggested addressing problems such as drug abuse and suicides among young people through sermons.

She said that discussing a particular issue in several mosques could help create awareness and have a positive impact on society. “If there is a problem in Srinagar, if we talk about it in 10 mosques, then it will affect society, that young man and today’s generation. If there is a problem in Poonch, then we should talk about it for five minutes,” she said.

Andrabi clarified that the initiative did not mean imposing a common sermon on all mosques, reiterating that religious scholars and preachers would decide what to discuss. “Our scholars, our preachers, our Imams and Khatibs take all the religious decisions,” she said, adding that no political leader should decide such matters.

Andrabi also referred to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid, saying she was pleased that he had emphasised the need to address social evils. “I am very happy that he has also emphasised this before us. He is also saying the same thing, there are bad things in society, and we have to talk about it so that it has an impact on society,” she said.

She urged political leaders to stay away from religious matters, saying the responsibility of addressing social problems rested with everyone. “It is better if politicians stay away from this,” she said.