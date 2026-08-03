No one will be allowed to defame Sanatan Dharma, Sadhu Samaj: Bajrang Lal

VHP takes serious note of Yadav’s action

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international secretary, Bajrang Lal today made a scathing attack on Lok Sabha, Member, Pappu Yadav for defaming the Sanatan Dharma by creating a drama in front of Parliament House two days back.

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Addressing the concluding function of a two day programme organized by VHP and Bajrang Dal here today he said a Maha Yagya was organized at Baba Kailaknath by the VHP to invoke blessings of God on such people so that good sense will prevail upon those leaders who for their vested political interests are hell bent to defame the Sanatan Dharma aned Sadhu Samaj.

He said the sentiments of Hindus across globe and Sadhu Samaj have been hurt with the action of Pappu Yadav and the Maha Yagya was solminized for Shudi Karan (purification) and pray God that good sense should prevail upon such Hindus. He also warned that no one will be allowed to defame Sanatan Dharma and Sadhu Samaj.

The gathering was also addressed by North India organizing secretary, VHP Neeraj Kumar who also took a dig at Pappu Yadav for creating a drama outside Parliament House to denigrate Sanatan Dharma and Sadhu Samaj. He warned such activities of some disgruntled politicians will not be tolerated any more.

VHP J&K president, Rajesh Gupta demanded strict action on over ground workers of terrorists and dismantling of entire terror module in Kashmir following the killing of two labours and a cop in Kulgam and Anantnag district of South Kashmir respectively.

On the occasion VHP general secretary, Swaran Singh announced Tarun Verma as Bajrang Dal Prant convener, Kartik Sudhan as special Contact Head, Mukesh Bral Prant Satsang Head, Kewal Ji, Gao Raksha head and Rajan Gupta Prant social media head.

The programme among others was attended by VHP vice presidents, Abhishekh Gupta, Shakti Dutt Sharma, Bimla Gupta, Karan Singh, VHP secretary, Sudershan Khajuria , Neshu Gupta, Dr S S Sambyal, and the activists from all districts besides media in charge Rajesh Bhasin.